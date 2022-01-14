CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Tennessee Tech faces UT Martin, aims to stop 3-game slide

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-10, 2-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win over UT Martin.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-3 at home. UT Martin has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in conference matchups. Tennessee Tech has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Skyhawks and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 17.5 points, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

Jr. Clay is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

