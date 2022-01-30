Tennessee Tech faces Morehead State, aims to halt 3-game skid

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-14, 2-5 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-14, 2-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Golden Eagles play Morehead State.

The Golden Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 8-1 in conference play. Morehead State scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Johni Broome is shooting 55.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

