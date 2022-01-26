Tennessee State visits SIU-Edwardsville after Marshall’s 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (8-12, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-12, 1-5 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee State Tigers (8-12, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-12, 1-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 67-54 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Carlos Curtis averaging 2.0.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 8.2.

The Cougars and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging one made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Dedric Boyd averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Marshall is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

