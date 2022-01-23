Tennessee State visits Morehead State after Broome’s 20-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (7-11, 3-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 6-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (7-11, 3-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-5, 6-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 77-74 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Eagles are 9-0 on their home court. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Broome averaging 1.8.

The Tigers are 3-4 in OVC play. Tennessee State is third in the OVC shooting 37.7% from deep. Tajik Bartholomew paces the Tigers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 71-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jaylon Hall led the Eagles with 14 points, and Kassim Nicholson led the Tigers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 12.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Nicholson is averaging 10.8 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

