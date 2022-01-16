CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee State hosts conference…

Tennessee State hosts conference foe Tennessee Tech

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-11, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-9, 1-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Marshall Jr. and the Tennessee State Tigers host Jr. Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in OVC play Monday.

The Tigers are 4-3 in home games. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Emmanuel Dowuona averaging 0.4.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is sixth in the OVC shooting 33.8% from downtown. Bailey Gilliam leads the Golden Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Clay is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Congress is back today, and the federal budget is back on the agenda

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up