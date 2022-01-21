CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee State hosts Austin…

Tennessee State hosts Austin Peay after Silver’s 24-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Austin Peay Governors (5-9, 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-11, 2-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Tariq Silver scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 72-57 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 5-3 on their home court. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Kenny Cooper averaging 3.7.

The Governors are 1-3 in OVC play. Austin Peay is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Tigers and Governors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Governors. Silver is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up