Tennessee State hosts Austin Peay after Silver’s 24-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (5-9, 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-11, 2-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Tariq Silver scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 72-57 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 5-3 on their home court. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Kenny Cooper averaging 3.7.

The Governors are 1-3 in OVC play. Austin Peay is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Tigers and Governors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Governors. Silver is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

