CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Temple hosts Cincinnati following…

Temple hosts Cincinnati following Davenport’s 24-point performance

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Bearcats at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the Temple Owls after Jeremiah Davenport scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 90-69 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Temple went 3-5 at home and 4-10 in AAC action during the 2020-21 season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

Cincinnati finished 8-6 in AAC games and 12-11 overall during the 2020-21 season. The Bearcats averaged 15.0 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

The Owls and Bearcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up