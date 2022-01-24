Temple hosts Cincinnati following Davenport’s 24-point performance

Cincinnati Bearcats at Temple Owls Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the Temple Owls after Jeremiah Davenport…

Cincinnati Bearcats at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the Temple Owls after Jeremiah Davenport scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 90-69 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Temple went 3-5 at home and 4-10 in AAC action during the 2020-21 season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

Cincinnati finished 8-6 in AAC games and 12-11 overall during the 2020-21 season. The Bearcats averaged 15.0 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

The Owls and Bearcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

