Telfort leads Northeastern against Charleston (SC) after 20-point game

Northeastern Huskies (6-14, 0-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-9, 2-5 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 67-62 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 7-4 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 0-9 against CAA opponents. Northeastern has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dimitrius Underwood is averaging 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cougars. John Meeks is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Nikola Djogo is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Telfort is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

