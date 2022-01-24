CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
TCU hosts No. 23 Texas after Baugh’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Texas Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays the No. 23 Texas Longhorns after Damion Baugh scored 23 points in TCU’s 59-44 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Horned Frogs are 7-1 on their home court. TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 39.9 boards. Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs with 7.2 rebounds.

The Longhorns have gone 4-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 13.6 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 3.3.

The Horned Frogs and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Timmy Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

