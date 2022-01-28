CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Tchoukuiengo leads New Hampshire against Stony Brook after 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:02 AM

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-7, 4-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-7, 3-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 73-61 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tayler Mattos averaging 4.8.

The Seawolves are 4-2 in conference matchups. Stony Brook is sixth in the America East with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Tykei Greene averaging 7.8.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Anthony Roberts is averaging 15 points for the Seawolves. Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

