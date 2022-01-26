CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Tchoukuiegno carries New Hampshire over Maine 73-61

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:36 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had a career-high 23 points as New Hampshire beat Maine 73-61 on Wednesday night.

Tchoukuiegno hit 8 of 10 shots.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points for New Hampshire (8-7, 3-3 America East Conference). Marco Foster added 14 points and Nick Guadarrama had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sam Ihekwoaba had 13 points for the Black Bears (4-14, 1-6). Vukasin Masic added 12 points and Kristians Feierbergs had 10 points.

