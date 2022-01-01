NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Taylor scores 25 to carry Lehigh over American 63-61

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 7:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Taylor had a career-high 25 points as Lehigh beat American 63-61 on Saturday, rallying from a 19-point deficit.

The game marked the first Patriot League matchup of the season for both teams.

Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for Lehigh (3-10, 1-0), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Nic Lynch added 12 points.

Elijah Stephens had 18 points for the Eagles (4-9, 0-1). Jaxon Knotek added 13 points. Johnny O’Neil had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

