CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Taylor scores 21 to…

Taylor scores 21 to carry Lehigh past Navy 69-61

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Evan Taylor had 21 points as Lehigh defeated Navy 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Keith Higgins Jr had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lehigh (7-12, 5-2 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 11 points.

Greg Summers had 12 points for the Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2). John Carter Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds. Daniel Deaver had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up