Taylor leads Texas A&M against No. 19 LSU after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays the No. 19 LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Aggies are 4-2 against conference opponents. Texas A&M averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tari Eason is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

