Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville against Southeast Missouri State after 26-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-12, 3-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-12, 3-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 26 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 75-70 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Redhawks are 5-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Cougars are 1-6 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Reed Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Phillip Russell is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Courtney Carter is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 16.7 points and four rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.