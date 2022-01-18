Taylor leads Lehigh against Navy after 20-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-12, 4-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-12, 4-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Navy Midshipmen after Evan Taylor scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 69-57 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-3 at home. Navy is seventh in the Patriot scoring 67.0 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-2 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh is third in the Patriot with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor averaging 5.4.

The Midshipmen and Mountain Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carter Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Tyler Nelson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Taylor is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.