Taylor leads Air Force past UNLV 69-62

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Air Force to a 69-62 win over UNLV on Thursday night.

A.J. Walker had 14 points for Air Force (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference). Jeffrey Mills added 13 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-8, 2-3). Donovan Williams added 19 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had nine rebounds.

