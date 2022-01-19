CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso…

Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged past Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Ben Krikke’s basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.

Trevor Anderson had 16 points for Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Thomas Kithier added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe King had 13 points.

Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.

Valpo evened the season series against the Panthers. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 92-65 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up