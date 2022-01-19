Taylor, Butler Bulldogs take on the No. 25 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East) Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (12-4, 3-2 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-8, 2-4 Big East)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Taylor and the Butler Bulldogs host R.J. Cole and the No. 25 UConn Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 on their home court. Butler allows 64.3 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-2 in conference games. UConn is third in the Big East with 15.3 assists per game led by Cole averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Huskies won the last matchup on Jan. 19. Cole scored 17 points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Cole is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Polley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

