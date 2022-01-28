CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Tass rallies Saint Mary’s past San Francisco 72-70

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:57 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matthias Tass matched his career high with 27 points and snagged 12 rebounds to help Saint Mary’s rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat San Francisco 72-70 on Thursday night.

Tass made 9 of 10 free throws for the Gaels (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference), who have won four straight. Alex Ducas had 13 points and Tommy Kuhse scored 12.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for the Dons (16-5, 3-3), who led 41-24 at halftime. Yauhen Massalski added 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Gabe Stefanini had 12 points.

