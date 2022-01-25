CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Tarleton State plays Lamar after Gipson’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Tarleton State Texans (8-13, 3-5 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-19, 0-8 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Lamar Cardinals after Montre’ Gipson scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 76-68 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Lamar has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.

The Texans have gone 3-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals and Texans match up Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Roberts is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.7 points. Lincoln Smith is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Tahj Small is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Gipson is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 52.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

