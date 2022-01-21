CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Tarke leads Coppin State against Norfolk State after 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Coppin State Eagles (3-14, 2-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-4, 3-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Nendah Tarke scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 79-76 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Spartans are 6-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 32.3% from deep, led by Christian Ings shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-0 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 28.5% from deep. Isaiah Gross leads the Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Dana Tate is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Tyree Corbett is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Tarke is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

