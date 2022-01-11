CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse snaps two-game skid…

Syracuse snaps two-game skid against Pitt with 77-61 win

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 9:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points, reaching the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season, and Jimmy Boeheim added 18 as Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 77-61 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Edwards added 12 points and Cole Swider 10 for the Orange.

Syracuse (8-8, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 12-3 run to start the second half and gradually began pulling away. Jimmy Boeheim’s layup with 15:47 to go gave Syracuse its first double-digit lead at 47-37.

Pitt didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until Mouhamadou Gueye’s basket with 10:44 left to get within 58-43.

Jamarius Burton, Gueye and Femi Odukale each scored 14 points for Pitt (6-10, 1-4).

John Hugley’s dunk with 8:02 left before halftime sparked a 13-0 run and the Panthers took their first lead to go up 32-25 a little more than four minutes later. The Orange staged their own rally finishing with a 10-4 lead to go up by a point at the break.

The game was the 121st meeting between the Orange and the Panthers. Syracuse leads the series 74-47. Prior to the two losses to the Panthers in 2021, the Orange had won seven straight against their long-time foe.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to host Louisville on Saturday while Syracuse is to play Florida State at home on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up