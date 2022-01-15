CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Sylla has double-double in…

Sylla has double-double in Tennessee Tech’s win over UTM

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Amadou Sylla had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Tennessee Tech defeated UT Martin 76-70 on Saturday.

Kenny White Jr. scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles (4-11, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) with Jr. Clay adding 10 points.

Mikel Henderson scored 18 points, KK Curry had 13, Chris Mix scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Josh Endicott also scored 12 points for the Skyhawks (6-11, 2-3).

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up