Swain scores 37 to carry Yale past Columbia 83-72

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 10:03 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain scored a career-high 37 points with six 3-pointers as Yale topped Columbia 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gabbidon had 20 points for Yale (9-9, 3-1 Ivy League). Matt Knowling added eight rebounds.

Ike Nweke had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (4-13, 1-4). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 16 points and Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 13 points.

