CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Sullivan scores 18 to…

Sullivan scores 18 to lead Vermont past NJIT 83-57

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Finn Sullivan had 18 points as Vermont defeated NJIT 83-57 on Wednesday night.

Sullivan made all six of his 3-point tries.

Nick Fiorillo had 18 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (12-4, 4-0 America East Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ben Shungu added 13 points as did Ryan Davis, who also had seven rebounds.

Miles Coleman had 16 points for the Highlanders (8-8, 3-3). Mekhi Gray added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up