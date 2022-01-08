CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Strawbridge leads Alabama St.…

Strawbridge leads Alabama St. over Jackson St. 72-57

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 17 points as Alabama State topped Jackson State 72-57 on Saturday.

Strawbridge converted all 11 of his free throws.

DJ Jackson had 13 points for Alabama State (4-12, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Range added 10 points.

Alabama State scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Chance Moore scored a career-high 21 points for the Tigers (2-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached five games. Jayveous McKinnis added 14 points. Terence Lewis II had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up