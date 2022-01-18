Stony Brook visits Binghamton following Falko’s 22-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-6, 2-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-7, 3-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-6, 2-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-7, 3-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jacob Falko scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 73-65 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Bearcats are 3-3 in home games. Binghamton ranks second in the America East shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Dan Petcash shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Seawolves are 2-1 against America East opponents. Stony Brook is fifth in the America East with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tykei Greene averaging 2.9.

The Bearcats and Seawolves meet Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is averaging 11.5 points for the Bearcats. Tyler Bertram is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

Greene is averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seawolves. Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

