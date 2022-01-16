Stony Brook hosts UMBC following Wojcik’s 22-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (6-7, 1-2 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-6, 1-1 America East) Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 4…

UMBC Retrievers (6-7, 1-2 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-6, 1-1 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Szymon Wojcik scored 22 points in UMBC’s 86-69 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Seawolves are 8-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is fifth in the America East with 11.9 assists per game led by Jahlil Jenkins averaging 2.9.

The Retrievers are 1-2 against America East opponents. UMBC is sixth in the America East with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 2.2.

The Seawolves and Retrievers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roberts is averaging 14.3 points for the Seawolves. Jenkins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 14.4 points for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.