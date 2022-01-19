CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Stone-Carrawell, Austin Peay Governors…

Stone-Carrawell, Austin Peay Governors square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-11, 2-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: K.J. Simon and the UT Martin Skyhawks host Caleb Stone-Carrawell and the Austin Peay Governors in OVC play.

The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. UT Martin is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors are 0-3 against conference opponents. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC with 28.3 rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Skyhawks won 65-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Simon led the Skyhawks with 26 points, and Stone-Carrawell led the Governors with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

NRO inks first contracts under new commercial space capabilities opening

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up