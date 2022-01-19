Stone-Carrawell, Austin Peay Governors square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks

Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-11, 2-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-11, 2-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: K.J. Simon and the UT Martin Skyhawks host Caleb Stone-Carrawell and the Austin Peay Governors in OVC play.

The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. UT Martin is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors are 0-3 against conference opponents. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the OVC with 28.3 rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Skyhawks won 65-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Simon led the Skyhawks with 26 points, and Stone-Carrawell led the Governors with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

