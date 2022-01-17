Stevenson, South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erik Stevenson and the South Carolina Gamecocks visit JD Notae and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-1 in home games. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 against conference opponents. South Carolina ranks fourth in the SEC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 5.4.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Stevenson is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 6.3 points and 0.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.