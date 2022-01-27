Stetson plays Bellarmine, aims to end home skid

Bellarmine Knights (11-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-11, 2-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (11-9, 5-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-11, 2-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Bellarmine.

The Hatters have gone 5-5 in home games. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Alex Crawford shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Knights have gone 5-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is fourth in the ASUN giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Hatters and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christiaan Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Dylan Penn is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

