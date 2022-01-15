CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Stephens 20 pts, 21 boards lead VMI past The Citadel, 90-85

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens scored 20 points and snared 21 rebounds to carry VMI to a 90-85 win at The Citadel on Saturday.

The win snapped a three-game VMI losing streak.

Trey Monham added 17 points and Honor Huff and Kamdyn Curfman each added 15 points for VMI (10-8, 3-3 Southern).

Jason Roche and Rudy Fitzgibbons III each scored 21 points to lead The Citadel (7-8, 1-3). Stephen Clark chipped in 12 points and Tyler Moffe added 11.

