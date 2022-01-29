St. Thomas faces Western Illinois on 4-game slide

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-11, 2-5 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 3-5 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-11, 2-5 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 3-5 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas is looking to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-3 in home games. Western Illinois is third in the Summit scoring 79.8 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Tommies are 2-5 in conference games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit with 14.1 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.3.

The teams play for the second time this season in Summit play. The Tommies won the last meeting 89-66 on Jan. 1. Nelson scored 20 points to help lead the Tommies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Will Carius is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Riley Miller is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Tommies. Ryan Lindberg is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.