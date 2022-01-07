St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over Houston Baptist 81-65

KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire posted 17 points as New Orleans got past Houston Baptist 81-65 on Friday…

KATY, Texas (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire posted 17 points as New Orleans got past Houston Baptist 81-65 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Daniel Sackey had 13 points for New Orleans (5-8). Troy Green added 12 points. Simeon Kirkland had seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-8). Brycen Long added 12 points. Zion Tordoff had 12 points.

New Orleans plays Northwestern State on Saturday and Houston Baptist plays Incarnate Word. The tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

