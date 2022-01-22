CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » St. Hilaire leads New…

St. Hilaire leads New Orleans over Northwestern St. 85-77

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 29 points as New Orleans defeated Northwestern State 85-77 on Saturday.

Troy Green had 16 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans (10-8, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tyson Jackson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Simeon Kirkland had 11 points.

Brian White scored a season-high 21 points for the Demons (4-16, 1-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kendal Coleman added 19 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Cedric Garrett had 12 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Demons this season. New Orleans defeated Northwestern State 80-79 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up