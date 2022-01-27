CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
St. Hilaire carries New Orleans past Houston Baptist 77-66

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:33 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a career-high 34 points as New Orleans extended its winning streak to seven games, topping Houston Baptist 77-66 on Thursday night.

St. Hilaire shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc and shot 10 for 12 from the foul line.

Troy Green had 10 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans (11-8, 6-1 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson added seven rebounds.

Jade Tse had 15 points for the Huskies (6-11, 2-5). Darius Lee had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khristion Courseault had 11 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. New Orleans defeated Houston Baptist 81-65 on Jan. 7.

