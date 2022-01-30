CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » St. Hilaire carries New…

St. Hilaire carries New Orleans over McNeese St. 84-78

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 23 points as New Orleans won its eighth consecutive game, beating McNeese State 84-78 on Sunday. Troy Green added 22 points for the Privateers. Green also had six rebounds.

Tyson Jackson had 14 points for New Orleans (12-8, 7-1 Southland Conference). Simeon Kirkland added seven rebounds.

Zach Scott had 17 points for the Cowboys (8-14, 3-5). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kellon Taylor had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Privateers avenged their 92-82 loss to McNeese State on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up