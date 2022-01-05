St. Francis looks to end streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-9, 0-2) vs. St. Francis (NY) (3-10, 0-2) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7…

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-9, 0-2) vs. St. Francis (NY) (3-10, 0-2)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) looks to extend St. Francis (Pa.)’s conference losing streak to six games. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC win came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 80-66 on Feb. 12, 2021. St. Francis (NY) lost 67-55 to Central Connecticut in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Ronell Giles Jr. have led the Red Flash. Dixon-Conover has averaged 12.9 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals while Giles has recorded 13.1 points per game. The Terriers have been anchored by juniors Rob Higgins and Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who have combined to score 20.3 points per outing.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Red Flash are 0-9 when they allow at least 70 points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Terriers are 0-10 when allowing 67 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Flash have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) across its past three outings while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 43 of 67 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all NEC teams. The Red Flash have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

