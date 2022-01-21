CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis defeats Fairleigh…

St. Francis defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Emilien had 15 points to lead five St. Francis (N.Y.) players in double figures as the Terriers edged Fairleigh Dickinson 80-78 on Friday night.

Rob Higgins added 14 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. chipped in 12, Larry Moreno scored 12 and Michael Cubbage had 11.

Cubbage made a three-point play with 46 seconds remaining to give the Terriers a four-point lead and they held on to win despite a turnover and a missed free throw on their next two possessions.

Brandon Rush had 18 points and six rebounds for the Knights (1-13, 1-3). Anquan Hill added 17 points and seven assists. John Square Jr. had 16 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up