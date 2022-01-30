CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 5:45 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at AUSTIN PEAY 3 SIU-Edwardsville
at SOUTHERN UTAH 13 Northern Arizona
Duke at NOTRE DAME
at WESTERN ILLINOIS UMKC
Morehead State at TENNESSEE TECH
Iowa at PENN STATE
Wofford at MERCER
at WYOMING 1 Colorado State
South Dakota State 17 at NORTH DAKOTA
at OKLAHOMA 6 TCU
at SANTA CLARA 13½ Pacific (CA)
at BAYLOR 14 West Virginia
at WEBER STATE 10 Eastern Washington
at SAN DIEGO STATE 13½ New Mexico
Northern Colorado at PORTLAND STATE
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Memphis
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Toronto
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Golden State
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Portland
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Florida -240 at COLUMBUS +195
at DETROIT -118 Anaheim -102
Edmonton -194 at OTTAWA +160
at CHICAGO -115 Vancouver -104
at TORONTO -375 New Jersey +290

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

