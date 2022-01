College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wisconsin 7½ at NEBRASKA at APPALACHIAN STATE 4½ Arkansas State at ELON 8 William…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wisconsin 7½ at NEBRASKA at APPALACHIAN STATE 4½ Arkansas State at ELON 8 William & Mary at DETROIT MERCY 7 UIC at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7 Green Bay at JMU 2½ Drexel at MARSHALL 1 Middle Tennessee at ROBERT MORRIS 1 Milwaukee at TOWSON 6 Delaware at COASTAL CAROLINA 11½ Little Rock at UNC WILMINGTON 5 Northeastern Murray State 12 at TENNESSEE TECH Hofstra 2½ at CHARLESTON (SC) at LOUISIANA TECH 11 Rice at UL MONROE 1 Georgia Southern Ohio State 6½ at MINNESOTA at NORTHERN COLORADO 1 Weber State at SOUTH ALABAMA 6½ Troy at UTSA 1½ Florida International Texas State 2½ at UT ARLINGTON Loyola Chicago 6 at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 23½ North Dakota North Texas 14½ at SOUTHERN MISS Oral Roberts 13½ at OMAHA at SOUTH DAKOTA 1½ North Dakota State Ball State 2 at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Utah Valley 12 at CHICAGO STATE at LOUISIANA 3½ Georgia State Belmont 14½ at AUSTIN PEAY at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 5½ Tennessee State UAB 4½ at WESTERN KENTUCKY at MEMPHIS 13½ East Carolina at UCLA 16½ Cal at MONTANA STATE 7½ Eastern Washington at DENVER 1½ UMKC Purdue 2½ at IOWA at UTEP 2½ Florida Atlantic at UT MARTIN 12½ Eastern Illinois Morehead State 6½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at MONTANA 13½ Idaho at UC DAVIS 1½ CSU Fullerton at PORTLAND 3½ Pacific (CA) at UC IRVINE 10½ CSU Bakersfield at SACRAMENTO STATE 7½ Idaho State at UCSD 6½ Cal Poly at UC RIVERSIDE 6½ Long Beach State at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ Saint Mary’s (CA) Southern Utah 5½ at PORTLAND STATE at SAN DIEGO 9½ Pepperdine BYU 3½ at SANTA CLARA at USC 11½ Stanford Colorado 2½ at WASHINGTON at GONZAGA 27½ Loyola Marymount (CA) at HAWAII 12½ CSU Northridge NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ (217½) LA Lakers at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (228) Minnesota FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7 7 (54½) Cincinnati at LA RAMS 3½ 3½ (46) San Francisco NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY -310 New Jersey +255 at PITTSBURGH -310 Seattle +255 at FLORIDA -160 Las Vegas +135 N.Y Rangers -208 at COLUMBUS +175 at N.Y ISLANDERS -145 Los Angeles +125 Carolina -240 at OTTAWA +200 Anaheim -125 at MONTREAL +118 at WINNIPEG -170 Vancouver +145 at ST. LOUIS -136 Calgary +112 Nashville -105 at EDMONTON -105

