College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wisconsin 7½ at NEBRASKA at APPALACHIAN STATE 4½ Arkansas State Hofstra 2½ at CHARLESTON…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wisconsin 7½ at NEBRASKA at APPALACHIAN STATE 4½ Arkansas State Hofstra 2½ at CHARLESTON (SC) at ELON 9 William & Mary at JMU 2 Drexel at MARSHALL 1 Middle Tennessee at DETROIT MERCY 7½ UIC at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7½ Green Bay at UNC WILMINGTON 5 Northeastern at COASTAL CAROLINA 12 Little Rock at ROBERT MORRIS 1 Milwaukee Murray State 12 at TENNESSEE TECH at TOWSON 6½ Delaware at LOUISIANA TECH 11 Rice at UL MONROE 1 Georgia Southern Loyola Chicago 6½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at SOUTH DAKOTA 1 North Dakota State Oral Roberts 13½ at OMAHA Utah Valley 12 at CHICAGO STATE Ohio State 6 at MINNESOTA Texas State 2 at UT ARLINGTON at NORTHERN COLORADO 1 Weber State at LOUISIANA 4 Georgia State NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ (217½) LA Lakers at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (228) Minnesota FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7 7 (54½) Cincinnati at LA RAMS 3½ 3½ (46) San Francisco NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY OFF New Jersey OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Seattle OFF at FLORIDA OFF Las Vegas OFF at COLUMBUS OFF N.Y Rangers OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Los Angeles OFF at OTTAWA OFF Carolina OFF at MONTREAL OFF Anaheim OFF at WINNIPEG OFF Vancouver OFF at ST. LOUIS -136 Calgary +112 at EDMONTON OFF Nashville OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.