College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KENNESAW STATE 3½ Jacksonville Longwood 7½ at HAMPTON Winthrop 3½ at HIGH POINT…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KENNESAW STATE 3½ Jacksonville Longwood 7½ at HAMPTON Winthrop 3½ at HIGH POINT Belmont 23½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at WAKE FOREST 10½ Boston College at NORTHEASTERN 3½ UNC Wilmington at MOREHEAD STATE 13½ Tennessee State at VIRGINIA 3½ Louisville New Hampshire 9½ at MAINE at COLGATE 11½ Loyola (MD) Florida 5½ at OLE MISS at GEORGE MASON 6½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at MURRAY STATE 17½ Tennessee Tech at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ Virginia Tech at NORTHERN ARIZONA 2½ Sacramento State at KANSAS 7 Texas Tech Eastern Washington 6 at IDAHO STATE at SAN DIEGO STATE 10 UNLV at SOUTHERN UTAH 2 Weber State at SANTA CLARA 8½ San Diego at PORTLAND STATE 8 Idaho at USC 13 Arizona State NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) New York at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Indiana at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Chicago at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Utah FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 2½ 2½ (54) Buffalo NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -295 Anaheim +235 at N.Y RANGERS -170 Los Angeles +140 Dallas -146 at PHILADELPHIA +122 at WASHINGTON -128 Las Vegas +106 at MINNESOTA -360 Montreal +280 at CALGARY -125 St. Louis +104 at COLORADO -350 Chicago +275

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.