College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PROVIDENCE 9 Butler at PURDUE 13½ Northwestern at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 3 Youngstown State Iona 7½ at QUINNIPIAC at MARIST 3½ Fairfield Xavier 2 at MARQUETTE Illinois State 4½ at EVANSVILLE at SAINT LOUIS 9 UMass Arizona 12½ at CAL Memphis 5½ at TULSA at CLEVELAND STATE 12½ Robert Morris at INDIANA 4 Michigan UTEP 7½ at UTSA at OREGON 11½ Washington NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Boston at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Chicago at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Portland at MIAMI OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Atlanta at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at DENVER OFF (OFF) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Utah FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 4½ 5½ (47½) San Francisco Sunday at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 2½ 1½ (54) Buffalo NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF Winnipeg OFF at COLUMBUS OFF Ottawa OFF at NEW JERSEY OFF Los Angeles OFF at SEATTLE OFF Florida OFF at VANCOUVER OFF St. Louis OFF

