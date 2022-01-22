CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 5:45 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PROVIDENCE 9 Butler
at PURDUE 13½ Northwestern
at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 3 Youngstown State
Iona at QUINNIPIAC
at MARIST Fairfield
Xavier 2 at MARQUETTE
Illinois State at EVANSVILLE
at SAINT LOUIS 9 UMass
Arizona 12½ at CAL
Memphis at TULSA
at CLEVELAND STATE 12½ Robert Morris
at INDIANA 4 Michigan
UTEP at UTSA
at OREGON 11½ Washington
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Boston
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Chicago
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Portland
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Detroit
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Utah
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY (47½) San Francisco
Sunday
at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams
at KANSAS CITY (54) Buffalo
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH OFF Winnipeg OFF
at COLUMBUS OFF Ottawa OFF
at NEW JERSEY OFF Los Angeles OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Florida OFF
at VANCOUVER OFF St. Louis OFF

