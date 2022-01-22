|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PROVIDENCE
|9
|Butler
|at PURDUE
|13½
|Northwestern
|at PURDUE FORT WAYNE
|3
|Youngstown
|State
|Iona
|7½
|at
|QUINNIPIAC
|at MARIST
|3½
|Fairfield
|Xavier
|2
|at
|MARQUETTE
|Illinois State
|4½
|at
|EVANSVILLE
|at SAINT LOUIS
|9
|UMass
|Arizona
|12½
|at
|CAL
|Memphis
|5½
|at
|TULSA
|at CLEVELAND STATE
|12½
|Robert
|Morris
|at INDIANA
|4
|Michigan
|UTEP
|7½
|at
|UTSA
|at OREGON
|11½
|Washington
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|4½
|5½
|(47½)
|San
|Francisco
|Sunday
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3
|(48½)
|LA
|Rams
|at KANSAS CITY
|2½
|1½
|(54)
|Buffalo
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|at VANCOUVER
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
