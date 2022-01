College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DUKE 11½ Syracuse Virginia Tech 5½ at BOSTON COLLEGE Seton Hall 3 at…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DUKE 11½ Syracuse Virginia Tech 5½ at BOSTON COLLEGE Seton Hall 3 at ST. JOHN’S Villanova 14½ at GEORGETOWN N. Kentucky 11½ at IUPUI at MINNESOTA 1½ Rutgers at TEXAS TECH 9½ West Virginia at RHODE ISLAND 15½ George Washington at DELAWARE 9 Elon at FLORIDA 6½ Vanderbilt at INDIANA ST. 3 Valparaiso at AUBURN 3 Kentucky Chattanooga 4½ at VMI Oakland 10½ at GREEN BAY at GEORGIA ST. 5 Coastal Carolina at TOWSON 11 UNC-Wilmington at DREXEL 15½ William & Mary Brown 10 at COLUMBIA at CORNELL 1 Harvard at MIAMI 2½ Florida St. Davidson 10 at FORDHAM Bowling Green 7 at W. MICHIGAN at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14 Southern Miss. at TEXAS 8½ Oklahoma State Colorado St. 11 at AIR FORCE at UCF 7½ Tulane Princeton 4 at DARTMOUTH at VCU 10½ Saint Joseph’s at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 1½ Appalachian State S. Alabama 3 at LOUISIANA-MONROE Texas-Arlington 2½ at UALR Texas St. 1 at ARKANSAS ST. at RICE 4 Charlotte S. Dakota St 5½ at W. ILLINOIS Baylor 2½ at OKLAHOMA at UNLV 13½ San Jose St. at STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 1½ New Mexico St. at SOUTH CAROLINA 9½ Georgia at MIAMI (OHIO) 13 N. Illinois at LOYOLA CHICAGO 7 Missouri St. at JAMES MADISON 1 Cleveland State Yale 1 at PENNSYLVANIA at MOREHEAD ST. 11 SIU Edwardsville at ETSU 8 The Citadel at LOUISVILLE 1½ Notre Dame at MISSISSIPPI ST 12 Mississippi Kanss 6½ at KANSAS STATE at IOWA ST. 5½ TCU Montana 7 at NORTHERN ARIZONA at S. UTAH 16½ Idaho State UC Irvine 4 at LONG BEACH ST. at DENVER 6½ Omaha at FAU 5½ Marshall at UTAH VALLEY 15 Lamar at NC STATE 1½ Virginia at TENNESSEE ST. 3 Austin Peay at IOWA 9½ Penn St. SE Missouri St. 6 at E. ILLINOIS Richmond 7 at LA SALLE at UNC-GREENSBORO 6 Samford at CREIGHTON 8 DePaul at TENNESSEE 4 LSU at NORTH TEXAS 10½ Old Dominion at ALABAMA 17 Missouri at CLEMSON 9 Pittsburgh at HOUSTON 19½ East Carolina USC 6 at UTAH at AKRON 10½ E. Michgian Ball State 6 at CENT. MICHIGAN Dayton 2½ at GEORGE MASON W. Kentucky 5 at FIU at WOFFORD 2 Furman at WYOMING 10½ New Mexico San Francisco 14 at PEPPERDINE at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 5 Troy at BRADLEY 4½ SIU Edwardsville Wright State 1½ at UIC at ORAL ROBERTS 7 N. Dakota St at KANSAS CITY 11 N. Dakota at WAKE FOREST 2½ North Carolina at MURRAY STATE 23½ UT-Martin at TARLETON 1 Seattle at ARKANSAS 7½ Texas A&M San Diego 1½ at PACIFIC at BYU 19½ Portland UCLA 5 at COLORADO at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 9½ UC-San Diego at DIXIE STATE 2½ Texas Rio Grande Valley at SAN DIEGO ST. 4½ Boise State STMAR 7½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Montana st. 4 at PORTLAND ST. UC Riverside 7 at CS NORTHRIDGE at STANFORD 6 Arizona St. NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 9½ (230½) Sacramento at CLEVELAND 12 (209½) Oklahoma City at PHOENIX 12 (217½) Indiana FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (47½) Cincinnati at GREEN BAY 4½ 5½ (47½) San Francisco Sunday at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 2½ 1½ (53½) Buffalo NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -120 at BUFFALO +100 at BOSTON -160 Winnipeg +135 Toronto -175 at N.Y ISLANDERS +155 at WASHINGTON -120 Ottawa +175 at COLORADO -390 Montreal +310 Carolina -212 at NEW JERSEY +174 at N.Y RANGERS -303 Arizona +237 at NASHVILLE -183 Detroit +151 at MINNESOTA -196 Chicago +162 at EDMONTON -110 Calgary -110 Tampa Bay -200 at SAN JOSE +170

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

