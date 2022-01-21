CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 6:20 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 5 Northwestern State
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Indiana
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 3 (47½) Cincinnati
at GREEN BAY (47½) San Francisco
Sunday
at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams
at KANSAS CITY (53½) Buffalo
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO OFF Philadelphia OFF
at BOSTON OFF Winnipeg OFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Toronto OFF
at COLORADO OFF Montreal OFF
at NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Arizona OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Ottawa OFF
at NASHVILLE OFF Detroit OFF
at MINNESOTA -196 Chicago +162
at EDMONTON OFF Calgary OFF
at SAN JOSE OFF Tampa Bay OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

