College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OHIO 4 Toledo at MANHATTAN 3 Siena Saint Bonaventure 5 at DUQUESNE NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 8 (OFF) LA Clippers at CHARLOTTE 9 (OFF) Oklahoma City LA Lakers 5½ (OFF) at ORLANDO at ATLANTA 1 (OFF) Miami at BOSTON 7 (OFF) Portland at MILWAUKEE 8½ (OFF) Chicago at WASHINGTON 2 (OFF) Toronto Brooklyn 3 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 4 (OFF) Memphis at UTAH 14½ (OFF) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE 11 (229) Houston FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (47) Cincinnati at GREEN BAY 4½ 5½ (47½) San Francisco Sunday at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 2½ 1½ (53½) Buffalo NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLUMBUS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at CAROLINA OFF N.Y Rangers OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Arizona OFF at DETROIT OFF Dallas OFF Minnesota -144 at CHICAGO +121 at ANAHEIM OFF Tampa Bay OFF at SEATTLE OFF St. Louis OFF at VANCOUVER OFF Florida OFF

