College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA STATE 21½ North Florida at PROVIDENCE 13 Georgetown Winthrop 3½ at PRESBYTERIAN at JMU 7½ UNC Wilmington Wright State 13½ at IUPUI at UT MARTIN 3½ Austin Peay at BOWLING GREEN 2½ Akron at NORTH TEXAS 11½ Charlotte Marshall 1½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Western Kentucky 2 at FLORIDA ATLANTIC Belmont 5½ at MOREHEAD STATE at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 1½ Coastal Carolina at TOWSON 9 Charleston (SC) at GEORGIA STATE 4½ Appalachian State at DELAWARE 16½ William & Mary at DREXEL 5½ Elon at MEMPHIS 5½ SMU at WESTERN ILLINOIS 6½ South Dakota at TENNESSEE TECH 2½ SIU-Edwardsville at VMI 4½ Samford Saint Louis 4½ at UMASS Purdue 3½ at INDIANA Chattanooga 3½ at UNC GREENSBORO Grand Canyon 2½ at SFA Monmouth 1 at FAIRFIELD Troy 1½ at UL MONROE Texas State 6½ at LITTLE ROCK USC 1½ at COLORADO New Mexico State 5 at SAM HOUSTON Oakland 8 at MILWAUKEE at RICE 4 Old Dominion at UIC 4 Northern Kentucky at ORAL ROBERTS 21 North Dakota North Dakota State 2½ at UMKC at UTAH VALLEY 12 UT Rio Grande Valley at MURRAY STATE 27½ Eastern Illinois South Dakota State 8½ at ST. THOMAS at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 4½ Seattle U Detroit Mercy 5½ at GREEN BAY Montana State 8 at NORTHERN ARIZONA at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 2½ Tennessee State at LOUISIANA 2½ South Alabama at ARKANSAS STATE 5 UT Arlington at TARLETON STATE 5½ Cal Baptist at TEXAS A&M-CC 9½ McNeese at INCARNATE WORD 4½ Houston Baptist at EASTERN WASHINGTON 7½ Sacramento State at BYU 16 San Diego at UTAH STATE 1 Boise State UConn 8½ at BUTLER at DIXIE STATE 7½ Lamar at UTEP 14½ UTSA Northern Colorado 5½ at IDAHO at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 9 Santa Clara UNLV 6 at AIR FORCE at WEBER STATE 16½ Idaho State at CINCINNATI 8 Tulsa Hawaii 1½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at UC IRVINE 7½ CSU Fullerton at UCSB 2 UC Riverside at UCSD 2½ Long Beach State Montana 3½ at PORTLAND STATE UC Davis 2½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE Arizona 9½ at STANFORD UCLA 9½ at UTAH at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 11½ Pepperdine at GONZAGA 15½ San Francisco at OREGON STATE 2½ Washington NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 2 (213) at DALLAS at NEW YORK 2½ (210½) New Orleans at GOLDEN STATE 10½ (216) Indiana FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (47) Cincinnati at GREEN BAY 4½ 6 (46½) San Francisco Sunday at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 2½ 1½ (54½) Buffalo NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH OFF Ottawa OFF at BOSTON OFF Washington OFF at BUFFALO OFF Dallas OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF Columbus OFF at NASHVILLE OFF Winnipeg OFF at EDMONTON OFF Florida OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF Colorado OFF at SEATTLE OFF San Jose OFF at LAS VEGAS OFF Montreal OFF

