College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 1½ Purdue at CORNELL 13 Columbia George Mason 6 at GEORGE WASHINGTON…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ILLINOIS 1½ Purdue at CORNELL 13 Columbia George Mason 6 at GEORGE WASHINGTON Notre Dame 10½ at HOWARD at MERRIMACK 4½ Mount St. Mary’s LIU 3½ at SAINT FRANCIS (BKN) at ARIZONA STATE 20½ Utah at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 3½ Charlotte at STONY BROOK 4½ UMBC Norfolk State 2½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE JMU 5½ at ELON at HOFSTRA 8½ Drexel at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 7½ La Salle at PRINCETON 5½ Pennsylvania Murray State 20½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at BROWN 2½ Yale Indiana 9 at NEBRASKA Mercer 1½ at CITADEL Belmont 12½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE at SACRED HEART 8½ Cent. Conn. St. at BRYANT 6½ Saint Francis (PA) Harvard 1½ at DARTMOUTH Towson 12½ at WILLIAM & MARY Delaware 1½ at NORTHEASTERN at CHARLESTON (SC) 8½ UNC Wilmington at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) 11½ Portland at SFA 14½ Lamar at NEVADA 2½ Wyoming at NORTHERN ARIZONA 5½ Idaho Drake 1½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at UMKC 8 Denver at ALCORN STATE 5½ Prairie View A&M Bethune-Cookman 1½ at UAPB Texas Southern 1½ at JACKSON STATE Weber State 9½ at IDAHO STATE UNLV 6½ at SAN JOSE STATE at SOUTHERN UTAH 10½ Portland State Seattle U 1½ at CAL BAPTIST NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6 (OFF) New Orleans at NEW YORK 2 (OFF) Charlotte Philadelphia 2½ (213½) at WASHINGTON at CLEVELAND 3½ (OFF) Brooklyn at LA CLIPPERS 1½ (209½) Indiana at MEMPHIS 5½ (OFF) Chicago Milwaukee 4 (OFF) at ATLANTA at ORLANDO 1 (215½) Portland at MIAMI 3½ (OFF) Toronto at DALLAS 10½ (207½) Oklahoma City Phoenix 4½ (224½) at SAN ANTONIO Utah 4½ (231½) at LA LAKERS FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LA RAMS 4 3½ (49½) Arizona NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Detroit -137 at BUFFALO +114 at COLORADO -215 Minnesota +176 at ARIZONA -111 Montreal -108 Los Angeles -120 at SAN JOSE +100 Chicago -111 at SEATTLE -108 at N.Y ISLANDERS -184 Philadelphia +152 at ST. LOUIS -132 Nashville +110 at LAS VEGAS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.